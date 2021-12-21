4 The Jewel N U donates holiday gifts to women and children in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking to make the holidays brighter for some families in need, one local nonprofit organization 4 The Jewel N U – is donating to children and mothers of domestic and sexual violence.

Tuesday morning, the organization delivered wrapped Christmas gifts to the Union Mission’s Magdalene Project in Savannah.

“I just truly believe that when these children and these mothers open up these gifts it doesn’t matter what was bought they’re still going to be very appreciative of it,” 4 The Jewel N U founder Karen Alston said. “And when you see individuals trying to help themselves, you want to be a part of that.”

This is the second year the organization has partnered with a local shelter to give for the holiday season.

Among the items that were gifted were presents children listed on their “gingerbread list.”

“I know for a fact that they will be very appreciative — that their hearts will be there,” Alston said.

Along with the gifts for the children, the mothers will have nice self-care packages awaiting them.

“We have beautiful love hope boxes that each mother is going to get,” Alston said. “These are their safe keep boxes, and inside of them, we have Bibles, inspirational books from some of our local authors and journals for them to stop and think about it and encourage themselves.”

“This is such a blessing,” Michael Traynor, CEO and president of the Union Mission, said. “You look at all the gifts that are here today and it’s going to make for a much brighter holiday season for the moms and children here at the Magdalene House.”

Alston said she is thankful for the number of organizations and individuals that have poured into the donation this year.

“Not only are the children going to be blessed, but this was an overflow and that’s just what God does,” Alston said. “He’s a God of overflow.”

For more information on how to get help or volunteer with 4 The Jewel N U, contact Karen Alston at 912-224-8509, via email at info@4thejewelnuglobal.org or on Facebook.