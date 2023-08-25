SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Sunday, the nation will be celebrating National Cinema Day with $4 movie tickets all day.

Here is a list of cinemas and special offers that will be offered this weekend and movie suggestions, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

All AMCs across the country will have this offer for all its movies. This includes movies in Dolby Cinema, IMAX and RealD 3D. They will also be offering food combos for drinks and popcorn for $5.

“I worked it last year it was very busy. We had 1,200 people last year,” said local AMC worker Ainsley Batten. “I am excited because I knew we’re gonna have a lot of people and also nervous because I know that we’re gonna have a lot of people.”

The same goes for all Regal locations, with $4 for all showtimes and formats, and a $4 small popcorn and drink combo.

Other movies that will be having the 4-for-4 deal: Royal Cinemas in Pooler, GTC in Pooler, NCG Cinema, Park Plaza Cinema Hilton Head Island, Cinemark Bluffton and Southeast Cinemas.

Movies to Watch:

Barbie – A feel-good comedy, following an existential crisis Barbie and Ken go on an adventure of self-discovery. (88% Rotten Tomatoes)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – In an action comedy, our favorite turtle brothers from New York meet a new friend, April O’Neil, who helps them solve a crime mystery, but they may be in over their heads. (97%)

Oppenheimer – This drama-thriller is the story of an American physicist as he works on the top-secret Manhattan Project during World War 2. (93%)

Talk to Me – A supernatural horror of a group of friends who conjure spirits for fun until one of them takes it too far. (94%)

Bottoms – Raunchy comedy that follows best friends who start a fight club to make friends and lose their virginity, but things take an unexpected turn. (99%)

Expect a $1 sales tax for all tickets and watch as many movies as you can this Sunday to celebrate Cinema.