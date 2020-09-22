1st-grader creates ‘happy bags’ for Savannah’s homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One first-grade student has been inspired to help those in her community who need it most.

Six-year-old Bethany Moultry and her mother, Colleen, were driving home from a shopping trip when they came across a homeless person asking for help.

That’s when she was inspired to create Bethany’s Happy Bags for the Homeless.

“I saw a homeless person and I wanted to crack open my piggy bank and give them all of my money,” Bethany said. “I told my mom I wanted to make the happy bag stuff bigger.”

“You wanted to help more people for your birthday, right?” Colleen said.

The family started putting food, water and hygiene products into plastic bags to hand out to people in need as they drove around town.

Bethany decided to call them “happy bags” because she hopes that the bag brings a smile to their face.

“So some protein, it’s either some chicken salad or some tuna that they can open themselves. Little samples of laundry detergent that they can reseal, and socks,” Colleen said. “Hand sanitizer, always. Masks, two masks included,” Bethany added.

Her Facebook Page has gotten a lot of success with people from Savannah purchasing essential items and shipping them to Bethany’s home.

The family says they find a stack of Amazon boxes on their porch every day from people across the country willing to donate to her cause.

“We’ve had donations from Illinois, from people who’ve vacationed in Savannah, on Tybee,” Colleen said. “And Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, all over the country.”

The family also gives the bags to Union Mission, the Savannah Police Department and the Homeless Authority to distribute the items to people who need it most. So far, the family has given out more than 304 happy bags.

The family also started working with the Matthew Reardon Center for Autism to help make cards to put in each happy bag.

Bethany says her dream is to work with the Tiny House Project for the homeless one day.

“And we’ll just keep going with it and hopefully move it into other communities as well to help more people.”

Each bag has:

Socks

Face masks

protein (either tuna or chicken)

Band-aids

antibiotic ointment

a cup of fruit

body wipes

water

Other items they include are almond butter, peanut butter, crackers with cheese or peanut butter, trail mix, soft granola bars, fruit and grain bars, apple sauce, raisins, soap, lotion, sunscreen, bug spray, hand sanitizer, ponchos, athletes foot cream, bug bands, chapstick, tissues, lollipops, lifesavers, beef sticks, feminine hygiene products, toothbrush and toothpaste.

If you’d like to contribute to Bethany’s cause, visit her Amazon Wishlist.