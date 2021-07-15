15 Savannah-Chatham County schools join GRE4T Initiative toward personalized learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Education is welcoming 53 schools to the second year of the GRE4T Initiative: Georgia’s Pathway to Personalized Learning.

Fifteen of those are part of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), including two that are pilot schools from the first year of the initiative.

GRE4T is an $18.5 million federal grant to expand virtual and personalized learning in the state.

“This three-year grant will ensure long-term vision, leadership and success using research-informed strategies for personalized learning,” Dr. Caitlin McMunn Dooley, GaDOE’s Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning said.

Georgia schools will use the funding to help teachers expand student connectivity and increase access to the Georgia Virtual School (GaVS).

The initiative supports innovative ways for students to access education with an emphasis on meeting their needs in a hybrid learning setting post-COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

“In Georgia, we are committed to building a more personalized and connected educational system, and continuing to leverage virtual learning more effectively, both during the COVID-19 pandemic and long-term,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said.

“These funds will help us build that system and expand personalized learning opportunities for our students,” he added.

Interim Director of Elementary School Leadership Julian Childers told WSAV NOW the benefit of the program is that students can take charge of their own learning to focus on topics they are passionate about while meeting their individual needs.

“It allows them to take a more individualized approach to learning but also gives students that agency, that choice, to be able to direct their own learning and gives them that growth mindset so they can set goals for themselves,” Childers said.

“So teachers can work with students in one area of the class where students can utilize technology to provide support and remediation if necessary and acceleration as well,” he added. “The instructional strategies we learn from this program, we want to be able to duplicate that in our other schools moving forward.”

2021 SCCPSS GRE4T Initiative Participants: