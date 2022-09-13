SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The changing colors of leaves, cooler weather and all things pumpkin are just a few reasons why some may consider fall their favorite season. Another great way to enjoy the season is by having some fun at a fall festival. Here is a list of some fall festivals happening around Georgia this year.

Chattahoochee Mountain Fair, Sept. 9-17

A tradition in Northeast Georgia since 1975, attendees can enjoy homemade treats, handmade crafts, farm animals, a petting zoo and carnival rides. The location is at the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville. For more information click here or call 1-706-969-1866. For hours and ticket information click here.

Gwinnett County Fair in Lawrenceville, Sept. 15-25

Enjoy the rides, food and shows at this annual event. This year’s fair will feature the King BMX Stunt Show and Victoria Circus, as well as concerts, livestock shows, pageants and carnival rides. Attendees must bring clear bags only. For more information click here. For hours and ticket information click here.

Kiwanis Coweta County Fair in Newnan, Sept. 15-25

In addition to the traditional fair experience, attendees can also watch a livestock show, laugh at local comedians, a moto freestyle show, a reptile rescue exhibit, and live entertainment. For more information click here. For fair hours click here. For ticket information click here.

North Georgia State Fair in Marietta, Sept. 22-Oct. 2

One of the largest in the state of Georgia, this fair will be at Jim Miller Park this fall. Nearly 300,000 people are expected to attend and enjoy a variety of typical fair festivities. The fair also hosts a number of free concerts each year. 2022’s lineup includes Corey Smith, Michael Ray, The Afters and Josh Turner. For more information click here. Discounted tickets are for sale online until September 21st. For ticket information click here.

Georgia State Fair in Hampton, Sept. 30-Oct. 9

The grounds of Atlanta Motor Speedway fill with the energy and excitement of one of the state’s largest fairs each year. From aquatic acrobatic shows to a white tiger display, there will be lots to enjoy at this fair. For fair hours click here. For ticket information click here.

The Georgia National Fair in Perry, Oct. 6-16

Attendees can enjoy rides, concerts every night from various artists like Lecrae, Kool and Gang and All-4-One. There will also be agricultural exhibits, competitions, food stands, arts and crafts, horse shows and fireworks each night. For dates, times and tickets click here.

Cumming Country Fair & Festival in Cumming, Oct. 6-16

Fair Nights under Midway Lights is right around the corner. Food, amusement rides, concerts and ground acts and a puppy pal show are just a few examples of the fair’s daily attractions. Hours and pricing information can be found here.

Elberton 12-County Fair in Elberton, Oct. 13-23

Known for being one of the 10 great places for Blue Ribbon County Fairs, this years fair will be it’s 89th one in operation. The event will feature a carnival midway, nightly prize drawings, handmade goods competitions, and a lot of rides. For hours and pricing click here.

Georgia-Carolina State Fair in Augusta, Oct. 14-23

This year’s fair will include more rides than before in addition to livestock competitions, arts and crafts, the Miss Georgia-Carolina State Fair competition, and fair food. For fair hours click here. For ticket information click here.

Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro, Oct. 17-22

This is the 60th annual agricultural fair hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. The purpose of the fair is to bring a fun-filled event to the seven-county area surrounding Bulloch County while raising money to give back to the communities that the fair serves. The fair will include carnival rides, midway games, local food vendors, local business booths, live entertainment and agricultural history as well as livestock shows. For information on hours and tickets click here.

Dublin Fall Fair in Dublin, Oct. 25-29

Merry-go-rounds, Ferris wheels, and rides for the whole family will be at this fall fair. There will also be carnival food like funnel cakes, corn dogs, and fried candy bars. Unlimited rides pass for unlimited rides are available. For hours and ticket information click here.

Columbia County Fair in Grovetown, Nov. 3-13

The fair will feature a Sea Lion Splash, Ready Go dog show, Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus, 4-H Grow Here pollinator garden, hay bales, a petting zoo and a master chainsaw carver, just to name a few. For hours and ticket information click here.