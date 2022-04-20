SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Did you know that April 20 is National Banana Day? You’re going to go bananas for these ten easy recipes that you can enjoy on your own or with the whole family.

Banana Bread

If you want a classic, you can’t go wrong with a simple banana bread. Though nobody knows where this recipe originated, it is clear that banana bread is a favorite for those at home in the United States and across the globe. According to the article linked here, banana bread was one of the most popularly made breads during the COVID-19 lockdown in the United Kingdom.

This easy recipe from Simply Recipes will show you how to make some banana bread of your own. The recipe takes around 70 minutes from start to finish with most of that time being spent in the oven. It yields one loaf or a little over eight servings. You can get the recipe by clicking the link here.

Banoffee Pie

Looking for something quick to make for National Banana Day? This recipe is the perfect option for you. From the blog “Brown Eyed Baker,” this recipe takes a little over half an hour to make from start to finish and it’s easy too.

For Banoffee Pie you’ll want to have three bananas at the ready along with the rest of the ingredients which include dulce de leche, espresso powder and more. This recipe yields one pie or eight servings and includes delicious coffee whipped cream as its topping. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking here.

Banana Pudding

This banana pudding recipe from Food Network is a great recipe that the whole family will enjoy. It uses three to four medium ripe bananas and a ton of vanilla wafers. If you don’t want to use vanilla wafers, the Paula Deen recipe linked here uses Chessman Cookies instead.

The Food Network recipe takes around 45 minutes to make from start to finish and yields eight servings. You can find that recipe through the link here.

Banana Split

You may not even need a recipe for this one, but this may help you gather ideas for what you want at your next ice cream party with the family. Everyone loves a good banana split and this recipe from “The Kitchen Magpie” is the perfect introduction for those who may not have ever tried one before.

This recipe takes less than five minutes to put together and yields one serving. It’s perfect for those who want to enjoy a dessert on their own and can be easily doubled or tripled to share with the kids. You can find a link to this recipe by clicking here.

Banana Split Brownies

This recipe from Taste of Home is controversial to say the least. Some reviewers say they loved it; some say they despised it. If regular banana splits bring everyone together, this recipe is sure to divide the masses. Still, what is baking if not a chance to experiment and try new things? Whatever you do, most of the reviewers agree: add ice cream.

For this recipe you’ll need one medium banana, maraschino cherries and strawberry preserves to really make this recipe pop. The recipe takes about an hour and a half to make from start to finish plus a little time for cooling. It yields 24 servings and you can find the link to it by clicking here.

Hummingbird Cake

According to the Jamie Oliver website which is linked here, the hummingbird cake was originally called the “doctor bird cake” and was popular in Jamaica. In 1968, press kits were sent out to America that included the recipe for the cake. By early 1978, a Mrs. L H Wiggin provided a recipe for what she called a “Hummingbird Cake” to the Southern Living magazine.

Though they have changed the recipe over the years to adjust for the tastes of the time, Southern living still has a version of their Hummingbird Cake available online. The recipe, which you can find through the link here, uses plenty of fruit and is topped with a delicious cream cheese frosting. It takes less than two and a half hours and serves 12 people.

Jamaican Banana Fritters

While many say that banana fritters originate from West Africa, there are variations of the recipe all over the world. This recipe from the blog “My Forking Life” is Jamaican and is a treat that the author of the recipe grew up eating in her home. These fritters will be a fun addition to your next breakfast and are a wonderful opportunity to use up any bananas that you have in the home.

These banana fritters take 15 minutes to put together and with three bananas you can make a total of four servings. You can check out this recipe by visiting the link here. The recipe includes helpful pictures and additional instructions on the blog post to ensure you make the best fritters possible.

Banana Ice cream

Have you ever tried making ice cream at home? It may seem like a daunting task but as long as you have an ice cream maker you can make your own banana ice cream. This recipe from “Well Plated” takes more effort than most of the recipes on this list but the payoff- a bowl of this delicious creamy dessert- will be worth it.

This recipe makes one quart of ice cream and uses three large bananas. It takes around nine hours to make from start to finish with about 20 minutes of that time being spent cooking and the rest being spent in the ice cream maker and freezer. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking here.

Banana-Stuffed Aquafaba French Toast

This vegan recipe is the perfect option for someone who is looking for something entirely new to try. While French toast may not be the newest thing on the block in terms of foods, adding aquafaba and bananas will make this something truly unique.

Aquafaba is the water that legume seeds like chickpeas have been cooked in. It can be used as an egg white substitute, or it can be made into a whipped cream like substance. This recipe uses it as both.

From the blog “Forks Over Knives”, this recipe takes around 40 minutes to make from start to finish. It yields six servings and uses a cup and a half of bananas. (That’s about two medium sized bananas.) You can find a link to the recipe by clicking here.

Chocolate Chip Banana Bars

Need to use up some ripe bananas? Sick of the usual banana bread? This recipe from the blog “Butter with a Side of Bread” is to the rescue. It uses five bananas and one cup[ of chocolate chips along with a handful of other ingredients to make a treat you’re sure to enjoy.

This recipe yields 24 servings and takes less than half an hour to put together from start to finish. You can find a link to the recipe, which includes video instruction, by clicking here.