10 quick Valentine’s Day dinner ideas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you planning on staying in this Valentine’s Day? Do you still want to do something special to celebrate? Here are 10 dinner ideas to get your date night started right.

Steak with Creamy Mushrooms and Spinach

This recipe from “Country Living” is quick to make and looks like it’s great to taste. It yields four servings and takes about 35 minutes to make. It’s a great option for couples looking to try something new but not too far outside of the box.

You can find a link to the recipe here.

Air Fryer Salmon

Looking for something quick that feels fancy? This recipe from “Brit + Co” has you covered. It takes about 10 minutes to complete and can be paired with all sorts of side dishes to build a delightful dinner for two (or a few.)

You can find a link to the recipe here.

Creamy Lemon Chicken Piccata

This chicken dinner from “Ahead of Thyme” is both yummy and easy to make. It takes around 25 minutes to cook and yields two to four servings depending on the amount of chicken you’d like to eat. It is paired with pasta and is perfect for two.

You can check out the recipe through the link here.

Goat Cheese Pasta

Looking for something vegetarian that still brings a lot to the table? This goat cheese pasta dish with zucchini and tomatoes will bring your Valentine’s Day dinner to the next level. The recipe comes from the blog “Yay for Food” and yields four servings. You won’t be spending all of your time in the kitchen with this meal as the dish only takes 25 minutes to make.

You can check out a link to the recipe by clicking here.

Mushroom Stroganoff Mac and Cheese

This vegan recipe is a wonderful option for those looking for something unique to try out this Valentine’s Day. From the blog “Rabbit and Wolves,” this recipe yields four servings and takes a total of 30 minutes to make.

You can check out a link to the recipe by clicking here.

Chicken Tikka Masala

When was the last time you had Chicken Tikka Masala? Regardless if it has been a week, a month or a lifetime, it is never a bad idea to make some more, especially when you want to impress your date.

For this recipe from “Pinch of Yum,” you’ll need access to a food processor and a few more ingredients than you would the rest of the recipes on this list, but it will be worth it in the end. This recipe serves six to eight people and takes only 30 minutes to prepare.

You can get more information about this recipe by visiting the link here.

Garlic Butter Lamb Chops

This lamb chops recipe from “Primavera Kitchen” will surely impress your date this Valentine’s Day. They take around 20 minutes to make and the recipe itself yields three servings. You can pair them with regular potatoes or, if you want something to contrast with the savory, some sweet potatoes instead.

You can check out the recipe by visiting the link here.

BLT Pasta

If you’re craving pasta, why not try out this recipe from the website “Platings and Pairings”? The recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make and serves four people. It features crispy bacon, watercress and cherry tomatoes to create a dish that you can all on its own.

You can check out the recipe by visiting the link here.

Vegan Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

This recipe from “The Modern Proper” is a good option for those looking for something nutritious and tasty to eat for their Valentine’s Day dinner. The recipe yields six servings and takes only half an hour to make. It is also vegan and gluten-free.

You can find more information on this recipe by clicking the link here.

Garlic Butter Shrimp Scampi

If nothing has seemed appetizing up until this point, maybe this shrimp scampi recipe will entice you. This recipe from the blog “Cafe Delights” takes 10 minutes to make and yields four servings. It’s perfect for the couple looking to eat a quick and healthier meal (if you can call a meal with butter in its name “healthy”).

You can find more about this recipe by clicking the link here.