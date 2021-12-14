SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready for a good cup of joe; here are 10 places to get coffee in Savannah that aren’t Starbucks.

1. Gallery Espresso

This coffee spot has been in the Hostess City for decades — since 1993 to be exact. In addition to drinks, this unique cafe offers lunch, desserts and art for viewing while you enjoy your treats.

Gallery Espresso’s drinks tend to be under $6, with their most expensive beverage being a Maloney’s Cappuccino. This drink is made with wine-based Irish cream and sells for up to $7.25. The best deal though is a regular cup of coffee, which is only $1.75.

To learn more about Gallery Espresso, you can scroll through their website here.

2. Foxy Loxy Cafe

You can get a taco and a cappuccino without making two trips by going to the Foxy Loxy Cafe. Advertising itself as “equal parts coffee shop, bakery and Mexican cantina,” Foxy Loxy offers a fun combination: Tex Mex and coffee.

Most drinks cost $5 or less and tacos will run you under $4. A basic Americano will cost you $2.50.

For more information about Foxy Loxy Cafe, you can check out their website here.

3. Blends a Coffee Boutique

Blends a Coffee Boutique sells coffee from around the world, including Guatemala, Ethiopia and Sumatra. The hand-selected coffee is roasted in-house and served fresh to customers.

Drinks are all less than $5, apart from an espresso sampler, which is $6.99. A basic Americano from Blends will run you $2.75.

Javier Carro, president of Blends a Coffee Boutique, said customers to his coffee boutique should expect to see prices go up in the new year. He didn’t specify how much these price increases would be but noted that the cost for coffee and raw materials is all up recently.

Located on East Broughton Street, the boutique is a short walk away from Reynolds Square. For more information about Blends, you can view their website here.

4. Savannah Coffee Roasters

First established in 1909, Savannah Coffee Roasters has been in the city for over 100 years. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner in addition to their drink offerings.

Their most expensive beverage is a $7 French press. Their drinks come in several sizes and a 12oz drip coffee will cost you $2.50.

Located on Liberty Street, Savannah Coffee Roasters is just a short walk away from Pulaski Square.

To see their menu, visit their website here.

5. PERC Coffee Roasters

This coffee place was started in 2010 in a space that was once the cooler for the Old Starland Dairy in Savannah.

Drinks on their menu are $6 or less, with a standard cup of joe running you $3. You can also buy coffee by the bag on their website.

PERC Coffee is located on East Broad Street, about a five-minute drive from Forsyth Park. For more information, you can check out their website here.

6. Blue Door Coffee and Waffles

This is your one-stop-shop for coffee, waffles and nostalgia. Blue Door Coffee and Waffles is a great place to go for the nerd who wants to reminisce on the glory days of sci-fi and superheroes.

Drinks come in several sizes and are no more than $6. A single cup of coffee is $2.49.

Like several of the places on this list, Blue Door is located on Bull Street.

For more information, you can check out the website for Blue Door Coffee and Waffles here.

7. Superbloom

Superbloom is a collaborative shop that started in 2016. The shop gives customers an opportunity to drink their beverages while they shop. According to their website, Superbloom carries products from over 30 local designers and artists.

You can get plenty of different drinks at Superbloom, all for $5.50 or less. A drip coffee from the shop is only $3.

Superbloom is located on De Soto Avenue. For more information about the shop, you can visit their website here.

8. Vic’s Coffee Bar

Looking for something that has coffee and cocktails? In that case, Vic’s Coffee Bar is for you. You can get a cup of coffee for $2.50 or you can get a mimosa for $8.50.

You can even get alcoholic coffee drinks like a Cloud Nine, a beverage made by mixing Irish cream, hazelnut liqueur, coffee liqueur and regular coffee.

Vic’s Coffee Bar is located on East River Street and is part of Vic’s On the River, a restaurant that serves southern classics from fried green tomatoes to shrimp and grits.

More information about Vic’s Coffee Bar can be found here.

9. Mirabelle Savannah

Located on Abercorn Street and just a short walk away from the iconic Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, Mirabelle Savannah serves coffee as well as liège waffles.

What’s a liège waffle? Mirabelle’s website explains that it’s a Belgian-style waffle sold as street food in the area.

But what about the coffee? A cup from Mirabelle is only $2. While they don’t offer as many options as other coffee places in the city, Mirabelle Savannah’s coffee beverages are all $5.75 and under.

To learn more about Mirabelle Savannah, you can click through their website here.

10. Cup to Cup Cafe

One of the top-rated coffee shops in Savannah, Cup to Cup Cafe sells coffee by the cup and by the bag.

“There’s something about sitting down and enjoying a good cup of coffee that breaks down barriers and opens the door to friendship,” James Spano wrote on the Cup to Cup Coffee Roasters website.

Spano said this experience is important to Cup to Cup Cafe and reflects the consistency that they hope to have with each cup of coffee.

Regular coffee is $2.50 for a cup and drinks are no more than $5. Cup to Cup is located on Abercorn Street near Oglethorpe Square.

The website for the cafe can be found here.