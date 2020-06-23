Newsfeed Now: NASCAR shows support for Bubba Wallace; ‘Islam attack’ ad causing concerns

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – After another weather delay, the GEICO 500 finally had a winner, the focus was on Bubba Wallace, who came in 14th. WIAT’s Conan Gasque joins the conversation.

COPS SPEAK OUT: A viral video of a police officer and protester goes viral. The video shows a protester on the ground with his prosthetic legs next to him. The man is in apparent distress and another protester is calling for help. Columbus Police are sharing a different side of the story. WCMH’s Kristine Varkony reports.

ATTACK AD: A newspaper ad, prophesying an attack on Nashville at the hands of Muslims has caused damage that cannot be undone, according to local Islamic leaders. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

