Newsfeed Now: George Floyd laid to rest; Hidden treasure uncovered

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – More than 6,000 people paid their respects during George Floyd’s public viewing Monday at The Fountain of Praise church, and a private ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday. KXAN’s Maggie Glynn joins us from Houston.

The casket of George Floyd is removed after a public visitation for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church, Monday, June 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)

Other stories in today’s show:

REFORM BILL: After nearly two weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd, Democrats in the House and Senate came together to roll out a package of police reforms they say address systemic racism in law enforcement. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

16th Street remains closed to traffic as demonstrators protest near the White House. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

COVID AND THE INDY 500: Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske says the Indianapolis 500 will only take place with fans. WTTV’s Chris Widlic joins the conversation.

L to R: Hulman & Company CEO Mark Miles, Penske Corporation Founder Roger Penske, Hulman & Company Tony George

HIDDEN TREASURE: treasure chest hidden deep within the Rocky Mountains by a Santa Fe millionaire has finally been found. KDVR’s Ashley Michels reports.

