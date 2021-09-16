Newsfeed Now: Authorities continue to search for Gabby Petito; Fire department gives wife visiting husband battling COVID a lift

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Police continue to search for a Florida woman who was reported missing early this month.

A month before Gabby Petito was officially reported missing Utah police say they were called to investigate an incident involving the 22-year-old and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie

Drugs were dropped from a drone yesterday on the property of a school in Virginia.

Fencing is back up around the U.S. capitol ahead of a planned protest there this weekend.

Police have also asked the national guard to be ready to help with security. For more on this story, watch the video player above.

Parents of students at an Ohio high school are up in arms over a college-level writing assignment that included adult themes they find offensive and highly inappropriate.

A Texas firefighter is in the hospital fighting COVID-19, so his fellow firefighters did something special for his family. The crew decided to bring a ladder down to the hospital to lift up their fellow firefighter’s wife to his hospital window so that the two could finally see each other.

A woman from Chicago is bringing back the fun of double dutch and other games for women of all ages.

