Zunzibar becomes Zunzibar Ski House for winter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Zunzibar has been transformed into an après ski bar in preparation for the winter season ahead. While normally a beach themed space, the bar that sits adjacent to the Zunzi’s on Drayton Street has taken on a new look and a new menu.

The change will be in effect until the end of February and accompany some fun new menu choices. These new items are all winter themed and include hot cider, mulled wine, hot chocolate and coffee. These can all be paired with an alcohol option. There are also new cocktails and shot-skis.

(Credit: Zunzi’s)

Igloos at the Ski House are available for reservation in one and a half hour time slots. Customers can also buy various drink packages that each come with a tin of Byrd’s Famous Cookies.

Zunzibar is the sister concept to the restaurant Zunzi’s. Zunzi’s serves South African inspired cuisine and is most known for its Conquistador sandwich. The sandwich was named People Magazine’s “Best Sandwich in Georgia” in 2019.

To learn more about Zunzibar Ski House, visit their website here.