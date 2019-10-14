Zoller out as Islands head football coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Islands High School head football coach Rob Zoller has been relieved of his coaching duties following a Georgia High School Association ruling that found “undue influence/recruiting” violations made by the program.

Less than a week after the GHSA struck down the program’s appeal, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System confirmed Zoller has been “reassigned” to other teaching duties in the district.

In an emailed statement, a school district representative states “Based on a review of current information provided by the Georgia High Schools Association regarding Islands High School, the District has determined that changes in the coaching staff are warranted.”

Additionally, one assistant coach will no longer be serving SCCPSS in a coaching role. The district also parted ways with four of Islands’ volunteer coaches. Those coaches will not serve in any capacity for the district.

Islands has already forfeited four games in which three ineligible players competed in and the school was fined $3,750. According to the district, the Islands football season will continue as planned. Remaining coaches will be in charge to finish out the season.

After the forfeitures, the Sharks sit at a 2-5 record overall and a 2-3 record in region play.

Below is the full statement from an SCCPSS spokesperson:

Based on a review of current information provided by the Georgia High Schools Association regarding Islands High School, the District has determined that changes in the coaching staff are warranted. Accordingly, Head Coach Robert Zoller has been reassigned to other teaching duties within the district. Additionally, one assistant coach is no longer serving the district in a coaching role.



Other coaching changes include four lay coaches who served at will. These individuals will no longer be serving in any capacity for the district.



Remaining coaching staff will continue with all scheduled games to include the assignment of interim coaches where necessary. All scheduled games will be played to finish out the season.



No further information will be released as it is a personnel matter.

Stay with WSAV as this story develops.