Your guide to the 2019 municipal elections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Municipal election qualifications for those wishing to run for office are in full swing throughout the state.

News 3 has put together a comprehensive guide of qualified candidates and important dates for you to know before you head to the polls.

How to register to vote

The Georgia Secretary of State has a website called My Voter Page dedicated to any voting-related questions. Anyone can log in with their personal information to see if they are registered to vote, receive a card with your polling place and where their polling place is.

If you aren’t registered to vote, you can also register through the website.

You must be registered by October 7 in order to be eligible to vote this year.

Election Calendar and Important Dates

Elections here in Savannah are run with the help of the Chatham County Board of Election.

Voter Registration Deadline: Monday, October 7, 2019

Election Day: Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Election Runoff: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Seats up for grabs:

Six of eight municipalities in Chatham County have offices that are up for election. Here are the specific seats that will be on the ballot this November. (All names listed are the current officials who hold the position.)

Savannah: Mayor – Incumbent Eddie DeLoach Two Aldermen At-Large Posts Post 1 – Incumbent Carol Bell Post 2 – Incumbent Brian Foster Six Aldermen seats District 1 – Incumbent Van Johnson District 2 – Incumbent Bill Durrence District 3 – Incumbent John Hall District 4 – Incumbent Julian Miller District 5 – Incumbent Estella Shabazz District 6 – Incumbent Tony Thomas



Garden City—Non-Partisan: Mayor – Inc. Don Bethune City Council District 2 – Inc. Debbie Ruiz District 3 – Inc. Bruce Campbell District 4 – Inc. Rosetta Cody



Pooler—Non-Partisan: Mayor – Inc. Michael Lamb Council – Inc. Bruce Allen Council – Inc. Rebecca Benton Council – Inc. Shannon Black Council – Inc. Ashley Brown Council – Inc. Michael Royal Council – Inc. Stevie Wall



Port Wentworth—Non-Partisan: Council At Large – Inc Thomas Barbee Council District 2 – Inc Paul Fox, Jr. Council District 4 – Inc Bill Herrin



Tybee Island—Non-Partisan: Mayor – Inc. Jason Buelterman Mayor Pro Tem – Inc. Barry Brown Council – Inc. Wanda Doyle Council – Inc. Julie Livingston

