Your guide to the 2019 municipal elections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Municipal election qualifications for those wishing to run for office are in full swing throughout the state.
News 3 has put together a comprehensive guide of qualified candidates and important dates for you to know before you head to the polls.
How to register to vote
The Georgia Secretary of State has a website called My Voter Page dedicated to any voting-related questions. Anyone can log in with their personal information to see if they are registered to vote, receive a card with your polling place and where their polling place is.
If you aren’t registered to vote, you can also register through the website.
You must be registered by October 7 in order to be eligible to vote this year.
Election Calendar and Important Dates
Elections here in Savannah are run with the help of the Chatham County Board of Election.
- Voter Registration Deadline: Monday, October 7, 2019
- Election Day: Tuesday, November 5, 2019
- Election Runoff: Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Seats up for grabs:
Six of eight municipalities in Chatham County have offices that are up for election. Here are the specific seats that will be on the ballot this November. (All names listed are the current officials who hold the position.)
- Savannah:
- Mayor – Incumbent Eddie DeLoach
- Two Aldermen At-Large Posts
- Post 1 – Incumbent Carol Bell
- Post 2 – Incumbent Brian Foster
- Six Aldermen seats
- District 1 – Incumbent Van Johnson
- District 2 – Incumbent Bill Durrence
- District 3 – Incumbent John Hall
- District 4 – Incumbent Julian Miller
- District 5 – Incumbent Estella Shabazz
- District 6 – Incumbent Tony Thomas
- Garden City—Non-Partisan:
- Mayor – Inc. Don Bethune
- City Council
- District 2 – Inc. Debbie Ruiz
- District 3 – Inc. Bruce Campbell
- District 4 – Inc. Rosetta Cody
- Pooler—Non-Partisan:
- Mayor – Inc. Michael Lamb
- Council – Inc. Bruce Allen
- Council – Inc. Rebecca Benton
- Council – Inc. Shannon Black
- Council – Inc. Ashley Brown
- Council – Inc. Michael Royal
- Council – Inc. Stevie Wall
- Port Wentworth—Non-Partisan:
- Council At Large – Inc Thomas Barbee
- Council District 2 – Inc Paul Fox, Jr.
- Council District 4 – Inc Bill Herrin
- Tybee Island—Non-Partisan:
- Mayor – Inc. Jason Buelterman
- Mayor Pro Tem – Inc. Barry Brown
- Council – Inc. Wanda Doyle
- Council – Inc. Julie Livingston
- Vernonburg—Non-Partisan:
- Intendent – Inc. James Hungerpiller
- Council – Inc. G. Holmes Bell IV
- Council – Inc. Richard Schulze Jr.