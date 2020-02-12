Yang, Bennet end 2020 bids after poor showing in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet have dropped out of the 2020 race after disappointing finishes in New Hampshire.

The two made their announcements separately Tuesday night shortly after polls closed in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

Yang is an entrepreneur who created buzz for his presidential campaign by championing a universal basic income that would give every American adult $1,000 per month.

I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here. 🙏 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 12, 2020

Bennet is a Colorado senator who staked his bid largely on trying to win New Hampshire but failed to gain traction.

The Democratic field has now dropped to single digits. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg finished in a near tie for the lead in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses last week.

MORE: Watch live coverage from New Hampshire here