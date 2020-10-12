WSAV, Georgia Southern to present Chatham County Commission forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Voters have an opportunity to hear from candidates of the Chatham County Commission ahead of Election Day.

This Thursday, Oct. 15, visit wsav.com or the WSAV News 3 On Your Side Facebook page to hear from those running for chair and seats in Districts 1, 2, 6 and 7.

WSAV anchors Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger will moderate the event, streaming live from 7 to 9 p.m.

WSAV is proud to partner once again with Georgia Southern University following a successful virtual forum for the June primary.

Another forum will take place next week with the remaining candidates.