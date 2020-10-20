WSAV, Georgia Southern to hold for Georgia State House forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With two weeks to Election Day, and early voting underway, local candidates are making their final appeals to voters.

WSAV is once again partnering with Georgia Southern University for an upcoming forum, this time featuring candidates for:

Georgia State House District 164 Ron Stephens (R-Inc.) Marcus Thompson (D)

Georgia State House District 166 Jesse Petrea (R-Inc.) Michael Mack (D)



The forum will be streamed live on wsav.com and on our Facebook page from 7 to 8:30 p.m. WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger will moderate.