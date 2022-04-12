SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Voters will have the opportunity Tuesday to hear from candidates running for seats on the Savannah-Chatham County School Board of Public Education.

WSAV has partnered once again with Georgia Southern University to host candidates for school board president and Districts 5, 6 and 8 at the Armstrong Center Auditorium (13040 Abercorn Street).

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger will moderate the forum, which will be streamed live on this page starting at 7 p.m.

Along with submissions from the public, faculty and students from the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and the College of Education composed the questions for the candidates.

“Georgia Southern University takes its responsibilities to community and civic engagement very seriously and this is an opportunity for us to help educate our community on School Board Presidential and District Candidates as well issues that affect all of us,” said Associate Professor of Sociology Dr. Ned Rinalducci.

“The Savannah-Chatham County School Board oversees a budget larger than either the City of Savannah or Chatham County and makes decisions that affect the majority of families in our community,” Rinalducci added.

The rundown

The forum will be broken into two sessions, starting with district candidates at 7 p.m. and followed by presidential candidates.

President Roger Moss Todd Rhodes Tye Whitely

District 5 Treye’ Burrison Paul Smith Theresa Watson

District 6 David Bringman Keith Padgett

District 8: Tonia Howard-Hall Jasmine Polley



The forum is expected to last two hours, with a first session running approximately 70 minutes followed by the second session at 45 minutes.

Introductions and opening statements will be made in order by district. Closing statements will be held in reverse order by district.

Candidates will have 60 seconds to introduce themselves and 60 seconds for each question.

If a candidate is named in the answer of another candidate’s response, they’ll have 30 seconds to rebut.

Candidates will have a minute each to close.

Keep in mind, organizers reserve the right to change time allowances or formats to keep the event at two hours.

The forum is sponsored by Georgia Southern’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, the Department of Sociology and Anthropology and the Department of Political Sciences and International Studies.