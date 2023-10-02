SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Voters have the chance to hear from Savannah City Council candidates on Monday.

In partnership with Georgia Southern University, WSAV is holding part one of the Voter Empowerment Series featuring candidates for mayor and Districts 5 and 6:

Mayor: T.L. Davis, Kesha Gibson-Carter, Van Johnson (i)

District 5: Robert Bryant, Estella Shabazz (i)

District 6: Chase DeCarlo, Lisa Jackson Lockhart, Mike McCann, Kurtis Purtee (i)

Moderated by WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger, the forums will begin at 6 p.m. at the Armstrong Center Auditorium.

WSAV will also be livestreaming the forums on this page.

The second part of the Voter Empowerment Series will take place Wednesday featuring candidates for At-Large Posts 1 and 2 and Districts 2, 3 and 4 (at the same time and place).

The series is sponsored by Georgia Southern University’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Department of Sociology and Anthropology and Department of Political Science and International Studies.