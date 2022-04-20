SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Voters will have the opportunity Wednesday to hear from candidates running in the Democratic primary for Georgia’s 1st congressional district.

The primary is set for May 24.

Joyce Marie Griggs, Wade Herring and Michelle Munroe are vying for the District 1 seat against Republican incumbent Congressman Buddy Carter.

WSAV has partnered once again with Georgia Southern University to host a candidate forum in the Fine Arts Auditorium on the Armstrong Campus (11935 Abercorn Street).

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger will moderate the forum, which will also be streamed live on this page starting at 7 p.m.

Along with submissions from the public, faculty and students from the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and the College of Education composed the questions for the candidates.

“These forums are an opportunity for us to help educate our community on issues that affect us all and to help voters make informed decisions at the polls,” said Associate Professor of Sociology Dr. Ned Rinalducci.

“The first district in Georgia has experienced shifting demographics in recent years, making this race more competitive and making this primary more prominent,” he continued. “The first district covers all or parts of 17 southeast and coastal Georgia counties, including Savannah, the largest city in the district.”

The forum is sponsored by Georgia Southern’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, the Department of Sociology and Anthropology and the Department of Political Sciences and International Studies.