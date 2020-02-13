Today Chatham County locals can preview new voting machines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia voters will be casting their votes with new voting machines in the upcoming presidential primary election on March 24th, and today they have a chance to learn more about the new voting system they will be using.

The A. Phillip Randolph Institute (APRI) is conducting two workshops in Chatham County. Both events will have Board of Elections officials who are prepared to teach people how to use the new machines. State and local representatives said they want to help people feel confident to cast their ballot in the upcoming elections.

“We need to make sure the message is clear out there, people want to come to the polls and vote, and we don’t want to put any barriers and we want to eliminate any barriers for keeping them from being able to express that vote.” James Jones, the Communications Chair for the A. Philip Randolph Institute said.

Jones hopes their workshops will prevent voters from not showing up on election day due to the recent system changes.

“There’s a change and a lot of times we don’t like change, and most people when they see change they fear change because they think it’s not as um, easy to manipulate through the system so my goal, Jerome’s goal, and A. Philip Randolph’s goal was to make sure we break those barriers: make it as simple as possible, make it as amenable as possible for people to use the voting machines,” Jones relayed.

All 159 counties across the state will use the touchscreen and printed-out paper ballot voting system. Organizers of the events said they believe educating the public can improve the electoral body and help people trust the voting process.

Jerome Irwin Sr., the APRI’s president, said everyone needs to utilize their voting rights by showing up to the polls.

“I feel as though every person should have a right to vote, and the thing is, if we don’t use our right to vote then we have no right to complain. So we need to get out and vote so we can have our voice heard,” Irwin stated.

The workshops are free and open to the public, although both spaces offer limited seating.

Organizers ask attendees to come prepared to ask questions.

Morning Session:

11:00 a.m.

Southwest Library

14097 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia

Evening Session: