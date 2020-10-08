With time short, judge mulls Georgia voting system changes

by: KATE BRUMBACK

FILE-In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photoCourtney Parker votes on a new voting machine, in Dallas, Ga. Georgia election officials say they’re implementing a software change to fix a glitch in the state’s new voting machines. But election integrity activists say the state is downplaying the problem and putting the security of the upcoming election at risk. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — With early voting in Georgia set to begin in less than a week, a federal judge was still mulling a request by voting integrity activists to sideline its new touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg is presiding over a lawsuit filed by election integrity advocates that challenges the election system the state bought last year from Dominion Voting Systems for more than $100 million.

The activists say a recently discovered glitch bolsters their arguments that the machines are unreliable.

The state says a software fix has been distributed and urged the judge not to order changes so close to an election.

