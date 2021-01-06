With no winner yet projected, Perdue & Ossoff release statements regarding close race

This combination of photos shows Democratic candidate for Senate Jon Ossoff, left, on Nov. 10, 2020, and Republican candidate for Senate Sen. David Perdue on Nov. 2, 2020, in Atlanta. The two are in a runoff election for the Senate seat. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Georgians and the rest of the country wait for the final numbers in the U.S. Senate race between Jon Ossoff (D) and David Perdue (R), the candidates release statements overnight.

The Perdue campaign released the following statement:

“As we’ve said repeatedly over the last several weeks and as recently as this evening, this is an exceptionally close election that will require time and transparency to be certain the results are fair and accurate and the voices of Georgians are heard. We will mobilize every available resource and exhaust every legal recourse to ensure all legally cast ballots are properly counted. We believe in the end, Senator Perdue will be victorious.”

Related Content Savannah native Warnock wins Senate race

Jon Ossoff’s campaign manager Ellen Foster released the following statement:

“When all the votes are counted we fully expect that Jon Ossoff will have won this election to represent Georgia in the United States Senate. The outstanding vote is squarely in parts of the state where Jon’s performance has been dominant. We look forward to seeing the process through in the coming hours and moving ahead so Jon can start fighting for all Georgians in the U.S. Senate.”

View the latest election results HERE.

Jon Ossoff will deliver live remarks on the results in the runoff election Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m.

Watch the event live on WSAV.com