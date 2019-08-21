Who’s running for Savannah mayor in 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With qualifying week in full swing, a list of high-profile, familiar candidates are officially in the running to be the next Mayor of Savannah.

Incumbent Mayor Eddie DeLoach, District 1 Alderman Van Johnson and former Georgia State Senator Regina Thomas have all announced their intentions to run.

Alderman Johnson is the last one of the trio to officially sign his papers to qualify in the race, filing his paperwork with the city clerk’s office Wednesday.

Former Senator Thomas officially qualified on Monday and Mayor DeLoach qualified on Tuesday.

The three names are not new to Savannah politics, but they still may be new to some of those in the community. Here’s a brief background on the different candidates and their history:

Mayor Eddie DeLoach

The mayor has held this position — one his father also held — since he was first elected in 2016 and hopes to be reelected.

Before becoming mayor, he served as a Chatham County Commissioner for the 7th District from 1992 to 2000. Prior to public service, he and his brother founded a multistate landscaping company called Tidewater Group.

In a past interview with News 3’s Shaynah Ferreira, DeLoach highlighted a decrease in unemployment and poverty rates in the city. He pointed towards gun violence and crime, however, as something that continues to plague the city.

DeLoach also told News 3’s JoAnn Merrigan in May he is most proud of the youth Summer 500 program that gives summer internships to young adults in Savannah. The mayor also talked about the countless SPLOST projects completed during his Administration.

The now-defunct “fire fee” was enacted under DeLoach’s Administration, with the Mayor providing one of the six “yes” votes to it. The program would have taxed the public to provide funding for the fire department but it was thrown out after a loud public outcry.

District 1 Alderman Van Johnson

Alderman Van Johnson has held his current position in District 1 since 2003 and was reelected in 2007 as well as 2011.

Alderman Johnson was elected Mayor Pro-Tem in 2012 by his peers on City Council. He’s a graduate from Savannah State and Georgia Southern Universities.

He tells News 3 his main motivation for running has been to provide a better person who will genuinely listen to the people. Johnson says he feels there needs to be a unifying figure on the council and he feels he can do that.

Alongside him when he announced he officially qualified for office was fellow Alderman Tony Thomas and former Mayor Otis Johnson.

Thomas previously told News 3, “I think Van brings a vision and I just hope that we can have a group of people that can work together and not caucus behind doors together.”

Johnson came under scrutiny a few months ago for attending a “Black Media Only” event in May. Mayor DeLoach criticized Johnson for attending and the alderman later apologized.

Former State Senator Regina Thomas

Thomas served as a State Senator from 2000 to 2009 after working in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1994 to 1998.

This is not the first time Thomas has run for the Office of Mayor in Savannah. She previously ran for the position in 2011 and came in third place.

She also ran for Congress in 2008 and 2010 but lost the election both times.