SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With less than a week away from election day, you may be wondering where you need to go to cast your ballot.

To find your precinct visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page.” Fill out the boxes on the right side of the page including your first initial, last name, the county you live in and birth date.

Once you fill out that information, you’ll find your precinct and can view sample ballots.

Voters also still have to chance to vote early in Chatham County until May 20. Listed below are locations to cast early ballots.