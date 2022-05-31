BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Regular early voting is underway in South Carolina for the first time.

A new election law replaced in-person absentee voting with a two-week early voting period. This means any voter can visit an early voting location and cast their ballot as they would at their dedicated polling place on Election Day.

There are four early voting locations available in Beaufort County for the South Carolina primary on Tuesday, June 14.

The following will be open weekdays through Friday, June 10 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. (closed weekends):

Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County (15 John Galt Rd, Beaufort)

Bluffton Recreation Center (61B Ulmer Rd, Bluffton)

Hilton Head Government Complex (539 William Hilton Pkwy, Hilton Head Island)

St. Helena Branch Library (6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Rd, St. Helena Island)

For any runoffs, early voting will be available at the same locations and times from June 22 to 24.

Remember to bring a photo ID or voter registration card when voting.

Visit scvotes.gov to check your voter registration status or download a sample ballot.