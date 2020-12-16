What is election controversy doing to the country? Southern Poverty Law Center weighs in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A day after the Electoral College made its official vote naming Joe Biden as president-elect, controversy is still being stoked about the results.

“Four years perhaps might not be enough time to undo the damage that this election has caused in terms of the discord,” says Nancy Abudu, who is the deputy legal director for voting rights at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

She says there’s great concern about the threats of violence made against some electors Monday as the Electoral College was set to meet.

“I think that’s just another really sad commentary on where we are,” said Abudu. “However, one positive thing is that this election also perhaps provided the best national civics lesson that we’ve had in a very long time.”

Still, some won’t accept the results after recounts and the official Electoral College vote. Abudu says that in the past, benchmarks have been Election Day itself, then the Electoral College vote. In 2020, the benchmark will apparently be Inauguration Day.

“However, in terms of the benchmark for when our elections will no longer be under attack, when voters won’t have to be on defense in terms of protecting their right to vote, I think that’s much further away,” she said.

“I think that we’re looking at gubernatorial races happening in 2022 and we’ve got 2024 and a presidential race,” Abudu added.

She cites countless lawsuits from the Trump campaign claiming fraud, in terms of fueling the distrust.



“We believe it’s more than a coincidence that some of the lawsuits that were filed immediately after the election targeted cities that have a very high African American population or counties like Chatham County, which includes Savannah, or Fulton County, which includes large parts of Atlanta,” she said.

“That’s why we have to dig even deeper in terms of protecting the right to vote and the systems that make that possible,” said Abudu.

She says if recounts and the Electoral College vote won’t assure everyone of the result, then leaders need to step up.

“Because the country has to move forward,” Abudu said. “So I think the Republicans need to take leadership and ownership over that particular process and then for those of us regardless of how we voted — who are ready to move on — then that’s we do, we move forward.”