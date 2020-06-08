Video: Ga Secretary of State addresses the state of elections ahead of June 9 elections

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Monday morning Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press briefing at the state Capitol to address the state of elections in Georgia and take questions from the media.

Tuesday, June 9 is election day.

The election consists of statewide general primaries and the Presidential Preference Primary.

The election was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his address, Raffensperger said the state already has a record turnout for a Georgia primary.

Raffensperger warned voters, due to continuing safety protocols regarding Covid-19, lines at polling locations are expected to be long Tuesday.

