WATCH LIVE: Savannah mayor and city council forums

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Candidates for Mayor of Savannah as well as City Council District 1 and 3 seats will speak at a public forum Thursday night starting at 6 p.m.

Candidates will have the opportunity to share their platforms and answer a series of questions. WSAV Tina Tyus-Shaw will be moderating the event.

Up first are candidates for District 1 and 3:

Bernetta Lanier

Peter Pannizzo

John Hall (incumbent)

Linda Wilder-Bryan

Savannah mayoral candidates will follow, starting around 7:15 p.m.

Eddie W. DeLoach (incumbent)

Van Johnson

Regina Thomas

Louis Wilson, Sr.

