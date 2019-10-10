WATCH LIVE: Savannah mayor and city council forums

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Candidates for Mayor of Savannah as well as City Council District 1 and 3 seats will speak at a public forum Thursday night starting at 6 p.m.

News 3 will be streaming the forum live on WSAV NOW. App user? Tap here to watch.

Candidates will have the opportunity to share their platforms and answer a series of questions. WSAV Tina Tyus-Shaw will be moderating the event.

Up first are candidates for District 1 and 3:

  • Bernetta Lanier
  • Peter Pannizzo
  • John Hall (incumbent)
  • Linda Wilder-Bryan

Savannah mayoral candidates will follow, starting around 7:15 p.m.

  • Eddie W. DeLoach (incumbent)
  • Van Johnson
  • Regina Thomas
  • Louis Wilson, Sr.

For more from Your Local Election Headquarters, visit here.

