WATCH LIVE: Savannah mayor and city council forums

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Candidates for Mayor of Savannah as well as City Council District 1 and 3 seats will speak at a public forum Thursday night starting at 6 p.m.
News 3 will be streaming the forum live on WSAV NOW. App user? Tap here to watch.
Candidates will have the opportunity to share their platforms and answer a series of questions. WSAV Tina Tyus-Shaw will be moderating the event.
Up first are candidates for District 1 and 3:
- Bernetta Lanier
- Peter Pannizzo
- John Hall (incumbent)
- Linda Wilder-Bryan
Savannah mayoral candidates will follow, starting around 7:15 p.m.
- Eddie W. DeLoach (incumbent)
- Van Johnson
- Regina Thomas
- Louis Wilson, Sr.