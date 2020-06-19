Chatham County election board finalizes June 9 results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A week and a half after the Georgia primary and general election, the Chatham County Board of Elections has certified the results.

Election board chair Tom Mahoney said they received about twice the number of votes this time around as they would in a typical primary and absentee ballots exceeded early and in-person voting.

Mahoney said the record turnout is “a great thing” but it took time to tally them.

Chatham County faced several bumps in the road surrounding Election Day on June 9.

In April, the election board was notified that a seat was missing on the Public School Board District 7 absentee ballot. All of the races and names were on the ballot except incumbent Michael Johnson and opponent Leonard McCoy.

Officials said the District 7 ballots were mapped to voters in District 4, so new ballots had to be sent out to both.

Election Day was met with technical issues and long lines and in the days since, the election board has been counting a “massive” number of absentee ballots.

“That made it even more challenging for our staff to have to go through, nights and weekends, to persevere and count all of those votes,” Mahoney said.

The board also had to use dual databases because of the issues they faced, something some other Georgia counties had to do as well, the board said.

Russell Bridges, elections supervisor, said they were counting votes up until 5 p.m. Friday, mainly of the voters who had to go through the cure, or signature verification process to validate their absentee ballot.

Outside of the election board building on Eisenhower Drive Friday evening, a small group, from Black Democratic Women and Retirees Unite For the Future, stood outside to protest the election handling.

Mahoney said the board will take what they’ve learned this election and feel better equipped for the next one.

“I do want to thank our staff and our elections workers for their hard work and grit,” he said.

To view the official results, visit here.