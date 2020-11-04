Ga. Secretary of State: About 200,000 votes remain to be counted

ATLANTA (AP/WSAV) — Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hosted a Wednesday morning news conference amid delays, confusion and technical glitches in the state’s still incomplete vote-counting.

Raffensperger says about 200,000 votes remain to be counted.

“Every single valid vote will be counted,” explained Raffensperger.

The outstanding ballots left to be counted are in counties where Democrats have performed well.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too early to call.

Neither Trump nor Biden has secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.