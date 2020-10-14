10 percent of registered voters have already cast their vote says Ga Secretary of State

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Wednesday morning Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference from the Georgia Capitol.

Raffensperger shared the latest update for the state’s early voting numbers.

“Georgia voters are excited and setting records every hour,” said Raffensperger.

Raffensperger announced over 700,000 Georgia voters have had their votes counted. According to Raffensperger that is ten-percent of the state’s registered voters.

Raffensperger says 1,6-million voters requested absentee ballots. Raffensperger says nearly 500,000 voters have already sent in their absentee ballots.

128,000 Georgia voters turned out Monday to cast their votes. The prior record was 90,000 voters.

As of Wednesday, 241,706 voters cast their vote in person during early voting in Georgia.

