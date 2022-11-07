SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All eyes are on Georgia for Tuesday’s midterm election, as the U.S. Senate race could determine the balance of power.

Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, are both traveling around the Peach State to make their last pitches to voters before Tuesday.

On Sunday, Senator Warnock made a stop in Savannah, his hometown. Warnock, greeted by dozens of supporters at Bethel AME Church, encouraged his supporters to get out and vote, calling this race “a battle for the soul of the state and nation.”

“I’m going to leave it all on the field,” Warnock said. “I’m going to work until we hear the four greatest words ever heard in a democracy, ‘the people have spoken.’ And I hope the people give me a chance to speak on their behalf for the next six years.”

The incumbent senator was joined by actress Lynn Whitfield, Spike Lee and several elected officials including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who urged Georgians to make their voices heard at the polls.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it bogs my mind why we have to stand here in a race that’s supposed to be this close when we have somebody obviously superiorly qualified,” Johnson said.

Recent polling shows Warnock and Walker neck and neck. Warnock devoted much of his speech to his experience in the Senate, touching on his work on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and capping the price of insulin.

“Here’s the thing, while we’ve been paying record prices at the pump and at the pharmacy counter, at the grocery store there are corporate actors that have been experiencing record profits,” Warnock said. ” So the question is, who’s going to stand up to them? I don’t work for the big pharmaceutical companies, I don’t work for the big oil and gas companies. I work for the people of Georgia and you need somebody who’s going to stand up for ordinary people.”

Warnock said he feels confident in the tight race. If neither candidate gets more than 50% of the vote Tuesday, it will go to a runoff election on December 6th.

Walker has also been making his way through the Peach State on his Unite Georgia Bus Stop Rally, most recently in Paulding County on Sunday.