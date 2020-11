SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock visited his hometown Savannah Sunday for a get out the vote rally.

Hundreds of people attended the rally as Warnock shared his message about health care and a push for medicare.

Warnock also addressed racism and other systemic divides in our country.

One of Warnock’s opponents, incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler (R) plans to visit Savannah Monday at noon.