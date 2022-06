SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One of the most talked-about races in Tuesday’s primary runoff election in the Coastal Empire was the Democratic race for the state’s first congressional district.

Wade Herring beat Joyce Marie Griggs winning a significant amount of votes. Herring currently leads Griggs 63% to 36.99%.

WSAV’s Edward Moody caught up with Herring at his Savannah watch party to speak on his win and to preview his November challenge against incumbent Buddy Carter.