VP Pence arrives in Atlanta for campaign events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Vice President Mike Pence arrived at Dobbins Air Force Base Wednesday afternoon ahead of a couple of campaign events in Atlanta.

This comes just days after President Donald Trump stumped in Georgia, appealing to Black voters.

Pence is first scheduled to attend a closed roundtable meeting with Trump’s reelection campaign. He’ll then deliver remarks at an event with Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative religious group.

WSAV NOW will stream the event on this page around 2:45 p.m.

Election Day is just a little over a month away. Pence is set to debate Sen. Kamala Harris in one week.

READ MORE: