Local voting rights activists discuss historical impact of voting laws

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local voting rights activists will take aim at Georgia’s newest voting laws and discuss the historical impact of voting rights in the Peach State.

The Fight for Voter Rights in Georgia event is taking place June 20 at 4 p.m. The event will also be live streamed on the St. Philip AME Church “On the Boulveard” Facebook page.

Vaughnette Goode-Walker, African American Historian will discuss the historical impacts of the 15th Amendment, the Grandfather Clause and the Georgia White Primary.

Atty Mance will take aim at Georgia’s new voting bill, SB 202, which rolls back some expanded voting rights put in place during the 2020 elections. Mance plans to specifically discuss the bills’ new redistricting rules.

The bill also bans mobile voting centers, reduces the time to request an absentee ballot and bans the automatic mailing of absentee request ballots. It also reduces the number of drop-off ballots compared to what was in place in November 2020.

This event is the first in a series of the history of voting rights activism.