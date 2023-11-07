EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s a multi-million dollar question on Effingham County voters’ minds — raise taxes for roads or keep things the same.

Along with choosing three council seats, voters have the choice of adding a one percent sales tax to their county for the next five years going towards transportation.

The TSPLOST would raise $120 million for their county roads.

WSAV spoke to some voters about their choice, and it was a mixed bag. One voter was full of opinions about his county roads, calling the proposed tax one of the fairest out there.

“It’s gonna cost more money if you wait down the road to make happen what should be happening now,” said Buddy Odom. “Either way, you’re gonna pay money now or more money later. Get those roads that take all these semis and stuff. Don’t sit there and gripe about it.”

