Voters pour into the polls for South Carolina Democratic Primary

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The eyes of the nation are on South Carolina tonight as voters poured into the polls for the Democratic Presidential Primary.

The polls opened at 7:00 a.m. this morning and close tonight at 7:00 p.m. Election officials said they anticipate voters will continue to line up until they close their doors. News 3 spoke with voters who said, “You only have a voice, if you exercise your right to vote.”

“This is the one time that everyone in the United States is exactly the same. It doesn’t matter what color, what race, what religion, what preference you have or anything; everybody is the same because everyone gets one vote,” Wendell Roberson, the Deputy Director for the Beaufort Board of Voter Registration, said.

Five of the 12 Democratic Presidential nominees have withdrawn from the race, and people across the country are looking to South Carolina to see which candidates will push ahead.

“The day that we put the ballot together, two of them dropped out, so a lot of people couldn’t understand well why are they still on there? Well we can’t change it every time someone drops out, because it’s a system that’s statewide and we take our cues from the state election commission on when we’re supposed to do changes on anything,” Roberson stated.

Some voters said it was hard to decide who got their vote.

“I changed my mind half a dozen times, but I settled a couple days ago and I went that way,” David Henson, a Bluffton voter remarked.

Many voters said their right to vote meant more to them than the outcome of the primary.

“So many people fought so hard, so many people are still fighting hard, your representation is what you get when you exercise your right to vote. It’s not somebody else’s representation, it’s yours. So that’s why it’s so important because if you don’t take advantage of it and if you don’t say something nothing’s going to change, regardless of the outcome of the race,” Roberson stated.