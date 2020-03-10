Voters in six states head to the polls for Super Tuesday 2

(CNN) – It’s arguably the second-most important day of the 2020 election season thus far.

It’s Super Tuesday 2 and six states are up for grabs, including a very important one in the great lakes.

Voters in six states head to the polls on Super Tuesday 2, but one state is drawing extra attention.

“Michigan, I’m counting on you in a big way,” said Joe Biden, Presidential Candidate.

“On Tuesday, let’s win here in Michigan,” advised Bernie Sanders, Presidential Candidate

The Wolverine State, more specifically its 125 pledged delegates, plays a pivotal role in the race Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s decisive win in South Carolina last month basically kept his presidential hopes alive.

Now on Super Tuesday 2, Senator Bernie Sanders pretty much needs to pull a biden in Michigan, a state Sanders narrowly won in 2016.

“Does anybody really think that that is going to be a campaign of excitement and energy that’s going to grow the base that we need to defeat Trump? I don’t think so. I say that honestly as a friend of Joe’s,” argued Sanders.

Biden, who just got endorsements from two former candidates, Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, has a comfy lead in Michigan, according to the latest Monmouth University poll.

“If you want a nominee who’s going to beat Donald Trump, keep the House of Representatives, win back the United States….join us!” said Biden to a crowd.

As of Tuesday morning fewer than 100 delegates separate Biden and Sanders, with California numbers still in flux.

1,991 delegates are needed to secure the nomination.

The other five states taking part in Super Tuesday 2 are Washington state, Idaho, North Dakota, Missouri and Mississippi.

Combined they account for 227 delegates.

