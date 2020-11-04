Voters in Georgia may be looking to ‘cure’ rejected ballots

An election worker sorts vote-by-mail ballots as the canvassing board examines signatures on the ballots at the Miami-Dade County Board of Elections, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) – If you took the time to click on this headline, you’re probably aware that the 2020 presidential election is likely to come down to some very thin margins over a small handful of states.

That means there’s a slight chance that the counting of “cured” ballots could be to 2020 what hanging chads were to the 2000 election.

So what is ballot curing? The process — also known as ballot remediation — allows voters to resolve an issue with a rejected ballot and get it counted. Most commonly this occurs when someone forgot to sign their ballot, or the signature does not appear to match the voter registration on file.

A number of states allow this, but the process can vary down to the county level.

The issue has now become partisan, with Republicans filing suit to block ballot curing in Pennsylvania and Democrats seeking volunteers to support the curing process in Georgia and elsewhere.

Here’s a look at that process in Georgia:

According to information published by the state, county officials will contact voters and notify them of rejected ballots. At that point, voters must work with the individual county registrars’ office to resolve the issue.

According to Georgia Democrats, that process typically involves sending a valid photo identification and signed form swearing you are eligible to vote to the county office by email or fax. BallotPedia lists the window for completing this process as three days after the election.