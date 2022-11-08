BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — On the ballot today in Bulloch county, voters will decide if they want booze by the bottle sold there.

That question comes on just after the city of Statesboro decided it wanted to allow package sales.

A long-time poll work told us people showed up by the thousands for early voting. Today, she said this mid-term turnout felt like a presidential election.

Election day in Bulloch county looked like it did in the video above.

“Everybody’s voice is important,” said Donna Murray, Bulloch County Voter

The polling places weren’t packed.

Christy Brown, a Bulloch County voter, said, “I want to exercise my right to vote.”

But, there were plenty of people to talk to.

“We should all take advantage of a right and speak our voice and make a difference in our community,” said Bulloch County Voter Jennifer Bridges.

On the ballot here is this question: Should the county allow stores to sell liquor by the bottle.

“I think I voted for it,” said Murray.

In a county where that hasn’t been custom, not everyone believes in it.

Bulloch County Voter John Rodgers said, “I voted no for that. I am not a drinker for one thing.”

County Commissioners here decided earlier this year that voters should decide. People like Christy Brown, who has driven to other counties to buy booze before, told me, of course, she voted yes.

“We use to have to travel 30 to 45 minutes just to buy alcohol”

There is an argument that this passing could help people pick Bulloch County as a place to live, as this area sees incredible economic growth.

“I’m not really sure about that”

But that isn’t the reason everyone who said yes, voted that way.

Of course, like everywhere else, polls here close in less than an hour. When these votes are counted, we will let you know how this decision was decided.