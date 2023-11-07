BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Low voter turnout seen in early voting in Beaufort County has spilled over into Election Day. So far, election officials say nearly 10,000 people have cast ballots.

That’s not what election officials wanted or expected.

Mayoral races in Bluffton and Port Royal were predicted to bring more voters to the polls.

Also, on every ballot in the county, is the biggest school bond referendum ever. If passed, nearly half a billion dollars would be invested in schools across Beaufort County.

WSAV spoke to some voters in Bluffton who say it’s the reason they came out to vote.

“I feel that good schools are important for us to continue growth and to attract new families to the area and keep families here,” said Steven Miller, a Bluffton resident. “So yeah, I was all for it. I think that we need to make sure that the kids get a great education.”

Election officials believe polls would get busy throughout the evening as people get off of work. Visit here to track results.