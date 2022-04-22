ATLANTA (AP) — A change in a Georgia website may have resulted in a sharp drop in people registering to vote as they obtained driver’s licenses.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution finds the share of Georgians registering or updating information through the Department of Driver Services fell from 79% in 2020 to 39% last year.

In 2021, the department changed its website so that voters had to choose whether to register. Before, they had to specifically opt out of what was supposed to be an automatic process.

The department has since changed its website again, but it’s too soon to tell if numbers will rebound.