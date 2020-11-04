Vote totals project Chester Ellis Chatham County Commission chairman winner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Election results for Chatham County Commission chairman project Chester Ellis as the winner Tuesday night.

Totals show a close win with Ellis coming in at 52,499 votes against former Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman with 52,078 votes.

As of 11:30 p.m., 100% of precincts report an Ellis win, but some absentee ballots still need to be counted.

Ellis told News 3 he’s “optimistically cautious,” about Tuesday night’s turnout.

“We went through the same thing during the primary where the numbers were so close and we had to wait until we got the official results,” Ellis said. “But we think the results will be the same even after we get the official results.”

I mean look at this emotion!! Chester Ellis unofficially projected to win this race for county commission chair. 92/92 precincts have been counted and he’s leading over his opponent Jason Buelterman by just over 400 votes. @WSAV pic.twitter.com/XJeKxdeskb — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) November 4, 2020

“We feel like we will come out on top,” he added. “We feel good. We’re looking forward to seeing all the numbers.”