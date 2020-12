SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Republican Party announced Vice President Mike Pence plans to return to Savannah for a Defend the Majority Rally.

The Vice President plans to speak about the accomplishments of the Trump Administration and the Republican Senate Majority to attendees.

Pence will also campaign for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Both Senators will also attend the event.

The rally takes place Friday at 810 L.P. Owens Drive.

Register for tickets to the rally HERE.