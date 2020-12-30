Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to campaign for Warnock and Ossoff in Savannah

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Rev. Raphael Warnock campaign, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is preparing to visit Savannah on Sunday to campaign on behalf of Democrat Senate candidates, Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

A location for Harris’ visit has not been revealed.

It’s all in an effort to get voters to the polls for the January 5 runoffs.

Warnock and Ossoff are facing Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia runoffs. 

The outcome could sway control of the U.S. Senate. A win for both Warnock and Ossoff would split the Senate 50-50, leaving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker.

If either Perdue or Loeffler win, the Republicans hold on to control of the Senate.

Loeffler makes a campaign stop in Savannah on Wednesday. At 12:30 p.m. she visits Trump Victory Office Savannah, 132 Stephenson Avenue. 

President-elect Joe Biden visits Atlanta on Monday to campaign on behalf of Ossoff and Warnock.

Early voting continues until Thursday. 

