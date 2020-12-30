Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to campaign for Warnock and Ossoff in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Rev. Raphael Warnock campaign, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is preparing to visit Savannah on Sunday to campaign on behalf of Democrat Senate candidates, Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
A location for Harris’ visit has not been revealed.
It’s all in an effort to get voters to the polls for the January 5 runoffs.
Warnock and Ossoff are facing Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia runoffs.
The outcome could sway control of the U.S. Senate. A win for both Warnock and Ossoff would split the Senate 50-50, leaving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker.
If either Perdue or Loeffler win, the Republicans hold on to control of the Senate.
Loeffler makes a campaign stop in Savannah on Wednesday. At 12:30 p.m. she visits Trump Victory Office Savannah, 132 Stephenson Avenue.
President-elect Joe Biden visits Atlanta on Monday to campaign on behalf of Ossoff and Warnock.
Early voting continues until Thursday.