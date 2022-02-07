Vernon Jones withdrawing from Georgia’s governor race

Vernon Jones declares his intention to run for governor of Georgia as a Republican in Atlanta, on Friday, April 16, 2021. Jones, a former Democrat, is looking to ride a wave of Trump supporters’ discontent with Gov. Brian Kemp to the Republican nomination. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Vernon Jones is withdrawing from the race for Georgia governor to instead run for U.S. Congress, the former Democrat announced Monday.

He is throwing his support behind former U.S. Sen. David Perdue for the Republican nomination against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Stacey Abrams is so far unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

After much prayer & consideration I have decided that I can best serve the people of Georgia in the Congress of the United States. I believe that strong conservative voices need to be heard as we lead America into the future. Because of this decision I am officially withdrawing my candidacy for Governor effective today and will be supporting David Perdue for Governor. He is a good man who loves our state and loves our Country. I’d like to thank the thousands of Georgians that welcomed me into their homes and communities. I would ask for their continued support as I seek to represent them in the United States Congress. Together as conservatives we will Take Georgia Back.

Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones crowd surfs during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Macon, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Jones, a former state representative from DeKalb County, switched his party affiliation in 2021 and rallied behind former President Donald Trump’s reelection bid. He criticized Kemp for not taking action on baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, saying it ultimately cost the GOP the presidency and Georgia’s two senate seats.

Perdue said he looks forward to working with Jones, calling him “a conservative patriot who cares deeply about Georgia.”

“We need his voice and we need him in the fight,” a tweet from Perdue read. “I’m proud to have his support of our Trump-endorsed campaign. Conservatives are united and ready to beat Stacey Abrams.”

Meanwhile, the Georgia Democratic Party said Jones’ decision to withdraw “sets the stage for a slugfest between Kemp and Perdue, all to the detriment of Georgia voters.”

“In a divisive primary race already more focused on currying favor with Donald Trump than issues impacting Georgians, Vernon Jones’ decision to drop out at the behest of Donald Trump and support David Perdue will only amplify the chaos and lack of unity among the Georgia GOP,” Max Flugrath, a spokesman for Georgia Democrats, stated.

Abrams’ campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo shared a similar sentiment.

“The Republican primary is now a two-candidate race of David Perdue and Brian Kemp, whose nasty fight will do nothing to help our state,” Groh-Wargo stated. “As Kemp and Perdue fight each other, Stacey Abrams will is fighting for Georgia.”

Jones has not yet said which House race he will enter.