Van Johnson wins Savannah’s mayoral runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There’s set to be a new mayor in the City of Savannah.

Alderman Van Johnson defeated incumbent Mayor Eddie DeLoach in Tuesday’s runoff. Unofficial results from the Chatham County Board of Elections are as follows:

Johnson – 62% or 14,884 votes

DeLoach – 38% or 9,291 votes

“The work starts today,” Johnson told News 3 Tuesday after receiving word of his win.

“We have to get together and galvanize around common issues, common concerns, core values and principles and really get them up to speed on what it takes to run a government the size of the City of Savannah,” he said of his soon-to-be council members.

DeLoach says he’ll support the mayor-elect in those efforts.

“I told Van, you know, if there’s anything he needs me to do, just give me a call, I’ll be glad to do it. And we’ll move forward and we’ll have a great city,” DeLoach said during his concession speech.

Watch: Johnson delivers acceptance speech

LIVE: Van Johnson delivers acceptance speech https://bit.ly/37XGNHz Posted by WSAV News 3 On Your Side on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Back on Election Day, Nov. 5, Johnson got 46 percent to DeLoach’s 40 percent. Regina Thomas, former Democratic member of the Georgia State Senate, then received 14% and Louis Wilson got just 1%.

Just over a week ago, Johnson received a boost in his campaign from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. On Monday, she visited Savannah to attend Johnson’s final rally.

Just called my friend @VanSAV2019 to congratulate him on his big victory in the Savannah mayoral race. I am proud to #StandWithVAN and I look forward to all he will accomplish as the next mayor of his great city.#VanSAV2019 #SaVANnah pic.twitter.com/M34kk5qDI5 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 4, 2019

It’s a move that DeLoach tried to brush off, posting “I’m not about out-of-town endorsements” on his Facebook page.

But as Johnson said Tuesday night, his message is clear: “On January 1, 2020, I will represent everyone in Savannah. Period.”