Gabbard stumps for votes in the Lowcountry

First female combat veteran to run for president came to Hilton Head and made two stops in Beaufort

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Following a tough Tuesday in New Hampshire, Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has turned optimistic in South Carolina.

The Hawaii congresswoman only garnered 3% of the vote in the last primary but believes her message will resonate with Palmetto State voters.

“There’s a lot of the places where people always go and everyone goes to the same place and talks to the same people, but my campaign is about lifting the voices of all Americans,” says Gabbard.

That’s why Gabbard says she held a town hall meeting at the historic Cherry Hill School on Hilton Head Island.

A small but enthusiastic group of voters listened as the first female combat veteran presidential candidate talked about breaking up the “hyper-partisanship” in Congress and bringing a halt to spending on conflicts overseas.

“(I am interested in) Placing the interest of American people first, ending the wasteful regime change wars,” Gabbard explains. “A new cold war a nuclear arms race that’s not making us any safer and instead redirecting out limited taxpayer dollars really toward serving the needs of our people. Things like rural healthcare, things like education, infrastructure, clean water.”

Some pundits have claimed Gabbard’s campaign is just designed to get her a television job — and she’s not there to win, but set up a third-party run.

The candidate holds strong in her beliefs and principals.

“I’m not interested in a legacy, I’m really interested in doing things and making change,” said Gabbard to the crowd. “A third party is not viable in the political environment we have now and will only end up a spoiler.”

She continued:

Rather than challenge or debate me on the substance of the sea of change in foreign policy that I seek to bring to this country and the unifying message I am bringing to this campaign, Instead they (other candidates) throw out these baseless smears, one of which is that I am not seriously running or I am going to cause trouble here or there. It doesn’t matter. I have said over and over I am running to be the Democratic nominee.

When asked about the Roger Stone controversy and President Donald Trump’s seeming influence over prosecutors, Gabbard wouldn’t denounce the president, saying she had to research the issue further.

Gabbard did add that no president has jurisdiction to interfere in those judicial proceedings.